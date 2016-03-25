BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
March 25 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :
* Current CEO, Jean-Paul sols and CFO, Inge Tas, will terminate their cooperation with Vastned Retail Band be at full disposal of Intervest Offices & Warehouses
* Rudi Taelemans and Taco de Groot will jointly hold office of CEO in new structure of Vastned Retail Belgium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing