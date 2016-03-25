March 25 Vastned Retail Belgium NV :

* Current CEO, Jean-Paul sols and CFO, Inge Tas, will terminate their cooperation with Vastned Retail Band be at full disposal of Intervest Offices & Warehouses

* Rudi Taelemans and Taco de Groot will jointly hold office of CEO in new structure of Vastned Retail Belgium