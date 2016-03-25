March 25 Fda staff:

* Single pivotal study established statistical evidence that pimavanserin 40 mg does not worsen parkinson's disease status

* Single pivotal study established statistical evidence that Pimavanserin 40 mg efficacious as treatment of parkinson's disease psychosis Source text - 1.usa.gov/22KhOhV