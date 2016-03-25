BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
March 25 Poland's Bank Handlowy :
* Poland's Citigroup unit Bank Handlowy said on Friday that local regulator allowed it to pay up to 100 percent of 2015 profit as dividend.
* Handlowy has earmarked 98.6 percent - or 4.68 zlotys per share - of its 2015 profit for dividend. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation to give tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, a tax office spokesman said on Tuesday.