BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
March 25 Axa Sa
* AXA placed 1.5 billion euro subordinated notes due in 2047
* Placed to institutional investors to refinance, in advance, part of its outstanding debt Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation to give tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, a tax office spokesman said on Tuesday.