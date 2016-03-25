BRIEF-Honeywell starts up $300 mln automotive refrigerant production facility in Louisiana
* Honeywell starts up $300 million automotive refrigerant production facility in Louisiana
March 25 Liberty Broadband
* New margin loan agreements permit unit to borrow term loans up to to $300 million, of which it borrowed $200 million on march 24
* On march 21, its unit entered into two margin loan agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Honeywell starts up $300 million automotive refrigerant production facility in Louisiana
HAVANA, May 16 The annual Latin American Hotel and Tourism Investment Conferences meeting opened in Havana this week and the list of sponsors read like the who’s who of the U.S. hotel industry.