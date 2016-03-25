March 25 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Doj and sec continue to evaluate alleged misconduct in brazil and mexico

* Deferred prosecution agreement, as extended, is set to expire on march 26, 2016

* Therefore, the issue is ongoing and will not conclude in its entirety on march 26, 2016

* Doj has informed biomet that it retains its rights under dpa to bring further action against biomet relating to conduct

* Alleged improprieties related to its operations in brazil and mexico

* Doj, sec and biomet have agreed to continue to evaluate and discuss these matters during q2 of 2016

* Pursuant to dpa, doj has sole discretion to determine whether conduct by biomet constitutes a violation or breach of dpa

* Pursuant to dpa, doj has sole discretion to determine whether conduct by biomet constitutes a violation or breach of dpa

* Doj could, among other things, revoke dpa or prosecute biomet and/or involved employees and executives