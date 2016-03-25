BRIEF-Honeywell starts up $300 mln automotive refrigerant production facility in Louisiana
* Honeywell starts up $300 million automotive refrigerant production facility in Louisiana
March 25 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Doj and sec continue to evaluate alleged misconduct in brazil and mexico
* Deferred prosecution agreement, as extended, is set to expire on march 26, 2016
* Therefore, the issue is ongoing and will not conclude in its entirety on march 26, 2016
* Doj has informed biomet that it retains its rights under dpa to bring further action against biomet relating to conduct
* Alleged improprieties related to its operations in brazil and mexico
* Doj, sec and biomet have agreed to continue to evaluate and discuss these matters during q2 of 2016
* Pursuant to dpa, doj has sole discretion to determine whether conduct by biomet constitutes a violation or breach of dpa
* Pursuant to dpa, doj has sole discretion to determine whether conduct by biomet constitutes a violation or breach of dpa

* Doj could, among other things, revoke dpa or prosecute biomet and/or involved employees and executives
HAVANA, May 16 The annual Latin American Hotel and Tourism Investment Conferences meeting opened in Havana this week and the list of sponsors read like the who’s who of the U.S. hotel industry.