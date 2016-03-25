March 25 Solazyme Inc

* Co entered into note exchange agreements with certain holders of co's 6.00% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2018

* Pursuant to agreements such holders agreed to exchange up to $18.5 million of their notes with co for shares of co's common stock

* Also entered into exchange agreements with certain holders of co's 5.00% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)