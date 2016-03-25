BRIEF-Livanova announces Thad Huston as chief financial officer
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
March 25 Solazyme Inc
* Co entered into note exchange agreements with certain holders of co's 6.00% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2018
* Pursuant to agreements such holders agreed to exchange up to $18.5 million of their notes with co for shares of co's common stock
* Also entered into exchange agreements with certain holders of co's 5.00% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares to provide liquidity to stockholders looking to sell shares ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.