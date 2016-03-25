March 25 Fp Resources Usa Inc Says It Has Entered Into A Customary Nondisclosure And Standstill Agreement With First Marblehead Corp

* FP RESOURCES USA INC SAYS IT HAS INITIATED EXPLORATORY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIRST MARBLEHEAD CORP FMD.N RELATED TO POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CO BY FP RESOURCES - SEC FILING

* FP RESOURCES USA INC ALONG WITH ITS AFFILIATES OWN 14.9 PCT STAKE IN FIRST MARBLEHEAD CORP FMD.N AS OF MARCH 25

