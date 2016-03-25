BRIEF-Vantage Development plans FY 2016 div of 0.13 zloty/shr
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.13 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 25 Fp Resources Usa Inc Says It Has Entered Into A Customary Nondisclosure And Standstill Agreement With First Marblehead Corp
* FP RESOURCES USA INC SAYS IT HAS INITIATED EXPLORATORY DISCUSSIONS WITH FIRST MARBLEHEAD CORP FMD.N RELATED TO POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CO BY FP RESOURCES - SEC FILING
* FP RESOURCES USA INC ALONG WITH ITS AFFILIATES OWN 14.9 PCT STAKE IN FIRST MARBLEHEAD CORP FMD.N AS OF MARCH 25
* Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.