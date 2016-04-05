BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Gap Inc :
* Says CEO Arthur Peck FY 2015 total compensation $6.1 million versus $3.5 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing
* CFO Sabrina Simmons FY 2015 compensation was $5.8 million versus $4.3 million in FY 2014
* Global President Jeff Kirwan's 2015 total 2015 compensation was $6.2 million - SEC Filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1Xf8Fe4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: