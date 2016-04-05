BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Rainmaker Resources Ltd
* Rainmaker terminates letter of intent
* Rainmaker resources ltd says terminated letter of intent to acquire fantech software inc
* Rainmaker resources ltd says pursuing other acquisition opportunities and remains open to negotiations with other companies
* Rainmaker resources ltd says no funds were advanced by rainmaker to fantech.
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: