April 5 Sachs Investment Group LLC

* Sachs Investment Group, LLC Reports 10.4% stake in Aethlon Medical Inc as Of March 31, 2016 - SEC FILING

* Sachs Investment Group, LLC had previously reported 9.8% stake in Aethlon Medical Inc as of December 31, 2015 Source text - [1.usa.gov/1Syxyxm] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)