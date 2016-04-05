BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Sachs Investment Group LLC
* Sachs Investment Group, LLC Reports 10.4% stake in Aethlon Medical Inc as Of March 31, 2016 - SEC FILING
* Sachs Investment Group, LLC had previously reported 9.8% stake in Aethlon Medical Inc as of December 31, 2015 Source text - [1.usa.gov/1Syxyxm] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: