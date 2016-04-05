BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Marriott International Inc
* CEO Arne M. Sorenson fy 2015 compensation was $11 million versus $14.9 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* Says CFO Carl T. Berquist's total compensation for fy 2015 was $4 million versus $3.4 million in fy 2014
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: