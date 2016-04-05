April 5 Marriott International Inc

* CEO Arne M. Sorenson fy 2015 compensation was $11 million versus $14.9 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says CFO Carl T. Berquist's total compensation for fy 2015 was $4 million versus $3.4 million in fy 2014 Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/1RWMlEv] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)