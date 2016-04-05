BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Potash Ridge Corp
* Potash Ridge receives commitment from NHP Asset Management AG to invest $1,000,000
* Potash Ridge will issue and NHP will acquire 6.67 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $1 million
* Proceeds from private placement will be used to advance company's wholly-owned valleyfield fertilizer and blawn mountain projects
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage: