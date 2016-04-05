April 5 Potash Ridge Corp

* Potash Ridge receives commitment from NHP Asset Management AG to invest $1,000,000

* Potash Ridge will issue and NHP will acquire 6.67 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $1 million

* Proceeds from private placement will be used to advance company's wholly-owned valleyfield fertilizer and blawn mountain projects