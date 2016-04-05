April 5 Colony Capital Inc

* On March 31, 2016, Colony Capital Operating Co , operating co of Colony Capital, Inc. Entered into amended, restated credit agreement

* Amendment includes option for operating co to increase maximum available principal amount to up to $1.28 billion - sec filing

* Amended and restated credit agreement replaces credit agreement, dated as of August 6, 2013