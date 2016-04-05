April 5 Geopark Ltd

* Will resume repurchase program of up to $10 million of common shares, par value $0.001 per share of co, which had expired on August 18, 2015

* As of April 5, approximately US$2.0 million in shares have been purchased by geopark under the repurchase program - sec filing

* Repurchase program will resume on April 6, 2016 and will expire on May 9, 2016