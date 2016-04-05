BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare's Zydus gets final FDA nod for drug to treat allergy symptoms
* Says Zydus receives final approval from U.S. FDA for cyproheptadine hydrochloride tablets usp
April 5 Geopark Ltd
* Will resume repurchase program of up to $10 million of common shares, par value $0.001 per share of co, which had expired on August 18, 2015
* As of April 5, approximately US$2.0 million in shares have been purchased by geopark under the repurchase program - sec filing
* Repurchase program will resume on April 6, 2016 and will expire on May 9, 2016
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago