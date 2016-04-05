BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: positive Phase 2a results with microdoses of dasiglucagon
* POSITIVE PHASE 2A RESULTS WITH MICRODOSES OF DASIGLUCAGON SUPPORT USE IN A DUAL-HORMONE ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS SYSTEM
April 5 Inventiv Group Holdings
* Files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Lists Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Goldman, Sachs & Co., Jefferies as underwriters for IPO
* Also lists Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Wells Fargo Securities as underwriters
* IPO price estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* POSITIVE PHASE 2A RESULTS WITH MICRODOSES OF DASIGLUCAGON SUPPORT USE IN A DUAL-HORMONE ARTIFICIAL PANCREAS SYSTEM
* Says 9,000 units of its 29th series options were exercised to 900,000 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 23