April 5 (Reuters) -

* 1globe Capital Llc reports 16.4 pct passive stake in Sinovac Biotech Ltd As Of March 30, 2016 - Sec filing

* 1Globe capital Llc previously reported 6.19 percent passive stake in Sinovac Biotech Ltd, as of April 29, 2013