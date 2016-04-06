BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
April 6 Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA :
* FY net profit at 128.8 million Swiss francs versus 153.6 million Swiss francs year ago
* FY gross written premiums at 1.09 billion Swiss francs versus 1.21 billion Swiss francs year ago
* To propose dividend of 12.0 Swiss francs per B share, 0.20 Swiss francs per A share
* FY combined ratio non-life 95.6 percent versus 89.2 percent year ago Source text - bit.ly/1qtseVo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing