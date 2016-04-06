BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Clas Ohlson AB
* Says taking next step in optimising UK store network
* Says closure of five stores are confirmed
* Says cost related to restructuring of UK store network is estimated to SEK 107 million, being booked as a non-recurring item in the fourth quarter 2015/16
* Says yearly savings is estimated to SEK 70 million when in full effect as of financial year 2017/18.
* Says plan is to open an additional one to two stores in London area during financial year 2016/17
* Says planning to close a total of seven store locations during financial year 2016/17
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.