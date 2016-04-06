BRIEF-Blackline files for offering of up to $100 mln of common stock by the selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
April 6 Inside Secure SA :
* Inside Secure and Visualon partner to secure over-the-top (OTT) content delivery and playback across multiple platforms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
LONDON, May 12 British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to create new powers allowing her to punish social media and communications companies that fail to look after users' data, and to demand cash from firms to pay for policing the internet.