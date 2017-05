April 6 Kancera AB :

* Carries out rights issue of 52 million Swedish crowns ($6.39 million)

* Upon full exercise of warrants Kancera receives proceeds of an additional 52 million - 62 million crowns

* Subscription price is 2.50 crowns per unit

* Will use proceeds for further development of project portfolio

* Subscription period for rights issue is from May 10 to May 25, 2016

