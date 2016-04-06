BRIEF-Blackline files for offering of up to $100 mln of common stock by the selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
April 6 Tryg
* Says Danish FSA has approved its extraordinary share buy back programme of 1 billion Danish crowns ($152.6 million)which will be initiated as of Wednesday
Says the share buy back programme is expected to be implemented from 6 april 2016 to end of 2016
Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing