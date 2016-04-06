April 6 Tryg

* Says Danish FSA has approved its extraordinary share buy back programme of 1 billion Danish crowns ($152.6 million)which will be initiated as of Wednesday

* Says the share buy back programme is expected to be implemented from 6 april 2016 to end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5531 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)