Fitch Affirms Cigna's Ratings and Removes Rating Watch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A+' (Strong) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of certain Cigna Corporation (Cigna) subsidiaries as well as Cigna's senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. The ratings were removed from Negative Watch and assigned a Stable Outlook. Today's action follows the announced termination of Anthem, Inc.'s (Anthem) merger agreement with Cigna. Cigna's ratings had been on Negative Watch sin