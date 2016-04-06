BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 OEX SA :
* Management proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.75 zloty per share or 5.2 million zlotys ($1.4 million) in total Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7486 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.