BRIEF-ClubCorp and FrontFour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board
* ClubCorp and Frontfour Capital reach agreement to add two new independent directors to board of directors
April 6 Groclin SA :
* Signs an agreement with Michal Laska and CADM AUTOMOTIVE 2 Sp. z o.o. to acquire 100 pct of CADM Automotive Sp. z o.o. in two tranches
* To buy 51 percent of the acquired company for 10.2 million zlotys ($2.7 million) on May 1
* The second stage of the acqusition to take place after aproving CADM Automotive Sp. z o.o.'s FY 2017 financial statements
* The value of the second stage of the acqusition to be at 7 x CADM Automotive Sp. z o.o.'s FY EBITDA, but not less than 9.8 million zlotys
* The second tranche will be paid in cash (50 pct) and Groclin's shares (50 pct)
BOSTON, May 12 Hedge fund Passport Capital, which once grabbed headlines with triple digit returns, has been hit with fresh losses and its assets continue to shrink, the firm's founder told investors in a letter seen by Reuters on Friday.