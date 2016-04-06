BRIEF-Blackline files for offering of up to $100 mln of common stock by the selling stockholders
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing
April 6 Bank Vozrozhdenie PJSC :
* FY 2015 loss for period 3.78 billion roubles ($55.16 million) versus profit 1.2 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net interest income 10.06 billion roubles versus 9.79 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 provision for loan impairments 9.45 billion roubles versus 3.19 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net interest margin 4.66 pct, up 8 basis points
* FY 2015 net fee and commission income of 3.81 billion roubles versus 3.96 billion roubles Source text: bit.ly/1TBigwL, bit.ly/1SzGy5l
($1 = 68.5255 roubles)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qe5Rob)