US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
April 6 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :
* Sellers have entered into agreements with Samara Capital Partners Fund II Limited for disposal of their entire shareholding in Adcock Healthcare, for Indian rupees 1,510 million (ZAR 336 million)
* Proceeds of disposal will be settled in cash by Samara
* Indian pharmaceutical marketing and selling business does not meet company's current investment criteria and as a result company has decided to exit this business.
