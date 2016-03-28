BRIEF-Egypt's Vertika posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 245,073 versus loss of EGP 412,371 year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2r5N0hM) Further company coverage:
March 28 Rostelecom :
* Says signs 217 million rouble ($3.20 million) three-year deal for provision of telecommunications services for all regional offices of Bashneft-Retail, unit of Bashneft
* Under the contract Rostelecom will provide Internet access to 610 filling stations, as well as organize IP VPN to unite into a single corporate network 97 outlets - dispatching offices, technological points and key filling stations of Bashneft-Retail Source text - bit.ly/1qaPBTq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.8300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 245,073 versus loss of EGP 412,371 year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2r5N0hM) Further company coverage:
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qFMJ5J (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)