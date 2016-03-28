BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 PIFN Meridian OJSC :
* FY 2015 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 433.6 million roubles ($6.38 million) versus 1.21 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net profit to RAS of 145.1 million roubles versus 68.5 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1ZGcv16
Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.9525 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: