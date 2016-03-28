MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 Gol Linhas Aereas
* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. says that it has engaged PJT Partners
* Engaged PJT Partners to advise in connection with measures to strengthen capital structure, liquidity, improve profile of debt
* Additionally, PJT is advising co in connection with its u.s. dollar unsecured bonds Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP