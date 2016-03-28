March 28 Gol Linhas Aereas

* Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. says that it has engaged PJT Partners

* Engaged PJT Partners to advise in connection with measures to strengthen capital structure, liquidity, improve profile of debt

* Additionally, PJT is advising co in connection with its u.s. dollar unsecured bonds Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)