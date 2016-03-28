MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 (Reuters) -
* U.S. Court rules on patent litigation between shire and allergan
* U.S. Court says watson anda product meets additional requirements for claim constructions of "inner lipophilic matrix'' and "outer hydrophilic matrix"
* U.S. Court says watson pharma infringed two claims of '720 patent
* U.S. Court says shire entitled to the requested injunctive relief Source text - 1.usa.gov/1WSKT7q Further company coverage: [AGN.N SHP.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP