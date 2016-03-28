BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
March 28 TD Gum PJSC :
* Decides to increase share capital by 120 million additional shares placed in closed subscription at a price 1 rouble a share Source text: bit.ly/1MMYhEq
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago