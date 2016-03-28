March 28 Blue Earth Inc

* On March 24, Bankruptcy Court approved interim order authorizing co to obtain $1 million of interim dip financing

* Court scheduled final hearing for April 18 to authorize, among other things, borrowings of up to $3 million on dip credit facility Source text (1.usa.gov/1RKqvqX) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )