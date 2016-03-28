BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 CyrusOne Inc
* Says CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek FY 2015 total compensation $3.6 million versus $3.1 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* Says CFO Gregory R. Andrews FY 2015 total compensation $1.4 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1qbPmaN Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: