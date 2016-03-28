March 28 (Reuters) -

* Itochu, with aozora bank and 5 smaller regional lenders, will give financial support to japanese enterprises located in outlying areas - nikkei

* Itochu will end up with a roughly 50 percent stake in the venture, while Aozora will own about 20 percent - Nikkei

* GL Connect, Itochu's fully owned corporate finance subsidiary based in Tokyo, will undertake the project - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1RLovyD) Further company coverage: