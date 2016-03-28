BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Itochu, with aozora bank and 5 smaller regional lenders, will give financial support to japanese enterprises located in outlying areas - nikkei
* Itochu will end up with a roughly 50 percent stake in the venture, while Aozora will own about 20 percent - Nikkei
* GL Connect, Itochu's fully owned corporate finance subsidiary based in Tokyo, will undertake the project - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1RLovyD) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: