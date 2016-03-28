March 28 Howard Hughes Corp :

* Says CFO Andrew Richardson FY 2015 total compensation $3.3 million versus $2.9 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* CEO David R. Weinreb's total compensation for FY 2015 was $4.8 million versus $6 million in FY 2014

* President Grant Herlitz's total compensation for FY 2015 was $5.5 million Source text 1.usa.gov/22Iy3iU Further company coverage: