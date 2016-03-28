WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
March 28 Mesosphere Inc:
* Says it has sold $73.6 million in equity financing
* Mesosphere Inc discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $85.8 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1pVMQWh
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.