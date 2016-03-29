BRIEF-Fitch says Pakistan external finance pressures still manageable
* Fitch: Pakistan external finance pressures still manageable
March 29 Primecity Investment PLC :
* Says FY revenue increased to 39.7 million euros ($44.4 million), +55 pct yoy
* FY EBITDA up to 246 million euros, +97 pct yoy
* FY EPRA NAV at 687 million euros, + 90 pct YTD
* FY investment property at 900 million euros, +104 pct YTD
* FY net income is 207.5 million euros versus 104.0 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1VQVjGa Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces resignation of Ziad El Chaar as managing director and executive board member of co Source:(http://bit.ly/2rhlttV) Further company coverage: