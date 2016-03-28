MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf edges down, Q1 loss hits Saudi's PetroRabigh
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
March 28 (Reuters) -
* Nasdaq has hired former head of Chi-X global, Tal Cohen, to run its equities business in North America- Bloomberg, citing spokesman
Source (bloom.bg/22HZMAw) (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 14 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Sunday with a much wider first-quarter loss at Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh helping to pull down that market.
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago