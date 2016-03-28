BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago
March 28 Hometrust Bancshares Inc
* Board of Directors has increased size of board from 10 to 13 directors
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago