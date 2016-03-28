BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 Ambac Financial Group Inc :
* Ambac announces appointment of David Herzog and Ian Haft as new independent directors
* Ambac Financial Group Inc says Haft is a partner at Cornwall Capital Management LP
* Alden Global Capital, Axonic Capital, Cornwall Capital, Evermore Global Advisors, entered into support agreements with co
* Ambac Financial Group Inc says Herzog is retiring next month as chief financial officer of AIG
* Says as per support agreement, shareholders agreed to vote shares in favor of co's nominees at 2016 annual meeting
* Says directors Eugene Bullis and Victor Mandel are not standing for re-election at Ambac's 2016 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: