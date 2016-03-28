BRIEF-United Gulf Investment Corporation Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 396,231 dinars versus 317,483 dinars year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qgm5Pq) Further company coverage:
March 28 (Reuters) -
* I Squared Capital will announce Viridian Group deal on Tuesday- FT
* I Squared Capital to buy Viridian Group Ltd for 1 billion Euros- FT Source text : (bit.ly/1Si8k6d) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage: