BRIEF-Stemcell United signs agreement with Ican Israel-Cannabis
* Agreement with ican israel-cannabis limited and fund raising
March 29 MDxHealth SA :
* Mdxhealth partners with Andros Men's Health Clinic to offer SelectMDx for prostate cancer
* SelectMDx test will be available to Andros Men's Health Clinic patients starting on April 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agreement with ican israel-cannabis limited and fund raising
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager