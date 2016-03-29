March 29 Mobotix AG :

* Was informed today that Konica Minolta Inc. Tokio, Japan, has signed an agreement for purchase and transfer of approx. 65 pct of shares of Mobotix AG from major share holders

* Ralf Hinkel has informed company that he will stay in supervisory board and will continue strategic development of Mobotix