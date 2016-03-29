BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 269.2 million riyals versus loss of 465.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt8iU9) Further company coverage: ))
March 29 West International publ AB :
* To issue up to 3.7 million shares
* Offer is directed towards Avanza customers
* Total offer amounts to maximum of 2.5 million euros (about 23 million Swedish crowns) ($2.78 million)
* Subscription price to be 8 percent lower than volume weighted average price during period March 29 - April 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2776 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)