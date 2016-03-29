March 29 Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc :

* FY adjusted EBITDA increased to 153.3 million euro ($171.5 million), up 157 pct yoy

* FY EPRA NAV 3.04 billion euro, up 139 pct since year-end 2014

* FY net profit increased to 921 million euro, earnings per share at 1.26 euro

* FY rental and operating income at 125.2 million euro, up 388 pct from the 2014 proforma rental income Source text: bit.ly/1UZ6Suc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)