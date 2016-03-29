BRIEF-Stemcell United signs agreement with Ican Israel-Cannabis
* Agreement with ican israel-cannabis limited and fund raising
March 29 Theraclion SA :
* Fy operating loss 7.2 million euro versus loss of 5.0 million euro a year ago
* FY net loss of 6.4 million euro versus loss of 4.6 million euro a year ago
* At 31 December 2015, theraclion had available cash of 3,753 thousand euro versus 4,272 thousand euro at 31 December 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Agreement with ican israel-cannabis limited and fund raising
* Says it elects Fei Zhengxiang as chairman and general manager