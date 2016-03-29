March 29 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd

* Acquisition of Rank Insurance Limited, a Guernsey captive in run-off, by Randall & Quilter II Holdings Limited

* Has acquired RIL, a captive company now in run-off, from Rank Overseas Holdings Limited

* Regulatory approval for acquisition has been granted and RIL will be amalgamated into Capstan Insurance Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: