BRIEF-Fitch says Pakistan external finance pressures still manageable
* Fitch: Pakistan external finance pressures still manageable
March 29 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd
* Acquisition of Rank Insurance Limited, a Guernsey captive in run-off, by Randall & Quilter II Holdings Limited
* Has acquired RIL, a captive company now in run-off, from Rank Overseas Holdings Limited
* Regulatory approval for acquisition has been granted and RIL will be amalgamated into Capstan Insurance Company Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch: Pakistan external finance pressures still manageable
* Announces resignation of Ziad El Chaar as managing director and executive board member of co Source:(http://bit.ly/2rhlttV) Further company coverage: