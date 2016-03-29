BRIEF-Vodafone Qatar FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 269.2 million riyals versus loss of 465.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt8iU9) Further company coverage: ))
March 29 Eniro :
* Says Eniro's nomination committee proposes election of Bjorn Bjornsson as new chair of board of directors
* Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, chair, and directors Anna Settman, Stina Honkamaa Bergfors, Leif Fredstedt and Cecilia Lager, have all declined re-election to board Source text for Eikon:
* FY net loss 269.2 million riyals versus loss of 465.7 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rt8iU9) Further company coverage: ))
* Says its U.S.-based unit Effyis Inc signed a business alliance with Reddit Inc, which is engaged in operation of social news website on May 17 (U.S. time)