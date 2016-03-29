BRIEF-U.S. Auto Parts initiates new stock repurchase program
* Board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate of $5 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Terraform Global Inc :
* Sees filing of annual report on form 10-k for fiscal year ended December 31, 2015 to be delayed beyond march 30, 2016
* Expect to file a form 12b-25 on or prior to march 30, 2016
* Currently have identified a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting
* Have not yet completed all steps and tasks necessary to finalize financial statements and other required disclosures
* Sunedison has not performed as obligated under management services deal, in particular with respect to financial reporting, control matters
* Sunedison has not or may not be able to perform under other agreements, including deal with respect to contribution of projects in Uruguay, India
* Sunedison has not or may not be able to perform under other deals, including pending dropdown of some India project portfolio of 425 MW bought by Terraform Global Llc
* If Sunedison does not perform under some agreements, it could have a material adverse effect on Terraform global
* Due to Sunedison's liquidity difficulties, there is a substantial risk that Sunedison will soon seek bankruptcy protection
* If Sunedison seek bankruptcy protection it would have a material adverse effect on Terraform global
* In addition, Sunedison, inc. Has experienced delays in completing construction of Bora Bora wind power project
* In event Sunedison seeks bankruptcy protection, Terraform global will have sufficient liquidity to support its ongoing operations
* Sunedison has not performed as obligated under management services agreement
* Terraform global llc, Sunedison Holdings corp may agree to substitute projects initially anticipated to be transferred with different project
* Sunedison holdings corporation has not yet proposed any substitute projects
* In active discussions with credit lenders to obtain extension with regarding required delivery of form 10-k for year ended Dec 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Board of directors has approved repurchase of up to an aggregate of $5 million of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Endologix provides an update on the Nellix Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing System U.S. regulatory status